Mavericks 5th grade feeder basketball team clinches championship

The Meadowdale Mavericks 5th grade feeder basketball team went undefeated in the 27th annual MLK Tournament this past weekend, held in Bellingham.

The team went 5-0 during the two-day tournament. On day one, they were able to defeat Athelite (Canada) and Whatcom. On day two, they defeated Athelite (Canada), the Everett Wildcats and for the championship game they defeated the Everett Seagulls.

In addition, Meadowdale’s 6th and 7th grade teams won their divisions. All three teams are now qualified to play in the state championships in March.

The Mavericks select youth basketball program is for boys in 5th through 8th grades who will be attending Meadowdale High School in the future.

The goal is to provide training, coaching and competition to prepare players for the Meadowdale High School basketball program. Tryouts are held every October.

All 5th – 8th graders who enjoy competitive basketball and will be attending Meadowdale High School, are encouraged to attend. Visit; www.mavsfeederhoops.com for more information.

