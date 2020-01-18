Mavericks basketball roundup: Defeat for boys, victory for girls vs. Stanwood

The Stanwood tandem of Jake Cleary and Cort Roberson proved too much for the Meadowdale Mavericks Friday as the two junior guards led the Spartans to a 56-45 victory over the Mavericks in a Wesco League boys basketball game played at Stanwood High School.

Cleary scored 24 points — including a long 3-pointer as the first half ran out — to lead all scorers in the contest. Roberson contributed 16 points while Cam Everett added 11 points for the Spartans.

Colton Walsh tallied 18 points in the loss for Meadowdale.

While both teams struggled offensively early on — each team scored just five points in the first quarter — it was Stanwood that found its shooting touch first. The Spartans outscored the Mavs 16-3 in a stretch that started with Cleary’s first-half-ending bomb and culminated with a 33-19 Stanwood lead late in the third quarter.

Meadowdale climbed back to within eight points twice in the final quarter (34-26 and 36-28) but that was as close as the Mavs would get to a Spartan squad that is now 5-0 in Wesco League play, 10-2 overall.

In other Meadowdale sports action on Friday, the Mavericks’ girls basketball team won their fourth straight game with a 52-38 triumph over Stanwood in a contest played at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Stanwood, Jan. 17

Meadowdale 5 11 6 23 — 45

Stanwood 5 15 13 23 — 56

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 18, Cole Nelson 9, Hunter Moen 8, Will McKinley 5, Leonardo Baquian 3, Mason Vaughn 2, Justin Jackson

Stanwood individual scoring: Jake Cleary 24, Cort Roberson 16, Cam Everett 11, Kaeden McGlothin 2, Dom Angelshaug 2, Connor Schlepp 1, Jack Oldow, Darren Smith, Mack Hepper, Zane Strieby

Records: Meadowdale 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-6 overall; Stanwood 6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood at Meadowdale, Jan. 17

Meadowdale 52 – Stanwood 38

Records: Meadowdale 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-3 overall; Stanwood 2-4 in 2A/3A wesco League, 4-8 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Oak Harbor; Monday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski