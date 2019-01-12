Mavs basketball roundup: Boys, girls drop games to Stanwood

1 of 9

For more than 22 minutes on Friday, the Meadowdale Mavericks and Stanwood Spartans stood toe-to-toe, swapping the lead back and forth at Meadowdale High School.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, games are 32 minutes long.

The Spartans outscored Meadowdale 30-8 in the final 9:45 and came away with a 66-45 victory over the Mavs in their boys basketball Wesco League matchup.

Meadowdale was ahead 37-36 before the Spartans took the lead for the final time — there had been eight lead changes up to that point. But Stanwood had a 7-0 run to close out the third quarter and then shut down any thoughts of a Mavs’ comeback with a big final period.

Stanwood sophomore Jake Cleary led all scorers in the game with 21 points; fellow sophomore Cort Roberson added 13 points for the Spartans.

The Mavs had no scorers in double figures; Hunter Moen led the Meadowdale offense with eight points.

In other Meadowdale sports action on Friday, the Lady Mavs lost to Stanwood 61-48 at Stanwood High School.

Lilly Williams scored 17 points for Meadowdale while Alicia Morrison tallied 12 points in the loss. Stanwood was led by the 17 points of senior Madison Chisman; Shelby Lund scored 15 points while Taylor Murphy contributed 12 points for the Spartans.

Prep Boys Basketball: Stanwood at Meadowdale, Jan. 11

Stanwood 19 10 14 23 — 66

Meadowdale 15 9 13 8 — 45

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 8, Nick Buckley 7, Ray Free 7, Cole Nelson 7, Tyler Emard 6, Will McKinley 5, Kade Styles 5, Justin Jackson, Mason Vaughn, Zach White

Stanwood individual scoring: Jake Cleary 21, Cort Roberson 13, Mitch Jones 11, Kaeden McGlothin 9, Ethan Nicholson 6, Cameron Everett 4, Connor Schlepp 2, Preston Pierce, Jack Oldow, Darren Smith, Mack Hepper

Records: Meadowdale 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-6 overall; Stanwood 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Stanwood, Jan. 11

Meadowdale 5 10 13 20 — 48

Stanwood 11 15 17 18 — 61

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 17, Alicia Morrison 12, Kaisha Stark 9, Fatoumata Jaiteh 5, Camryn Cassidy 2, Cassidy Gamble 2, Soriah Swinton 1, Adriana Valadez, Taylor Kesselring, Kaylee Whatmore, Maia Austvold

Stanwood individual scoring: Madison Chisman 17, Shelby Lund 15, Taylor Murphy 12, Madison Plautz 6, Rachel Dunning 5, Allie Jones 2, Gabriella Green 2, Paige Almanza 2, Koa Beck, Madeline Larson, Emma Floyd

Records: Meadowdale 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-5 overall; Stanwood 5-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski