Mavs basketball roundup: Boys, girls earn wins over Everett

Both the Meadowdale Mavericks’ boys and girls basketball teams scored big wins over their counterparts from Everett on Friday, with the Mavs’ boys dominating 70-30 and the girls earning a come-from-behind 50-44 victory.

The Meadowdale boys were led in scoring by the 18 points of Nick Buckley; teammate Haben Tekle added 15 points in the win at Everett High School. Taras Fesiienko scored 12 points for the Seagulls.

At Meadowdale High School, the Mavs girls team outscored Everett 26-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind victory. Meadowdale was led by Kaisha Stark with 13 points. Morgan Carter tallied 13 points for the Seagulls.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Everett, Jan. 4

Meadowdale 20 11 20 19 — 70

Everett 5 6 10 9 — 30

Meadowdale individual scoring: Nick Buckley 18, Haben Tekle 15, Ray Free 8, Hunter Moen 8, Cole Nelson 6, Kade Styles 6, Issac Braxton 5, Mason Vaughn 3, Tyler Emard 1, Justin Jackson, Zach White

Everett individual scoring: Taras Fesiienko 12, Mason Cobos 6, Andrew Olson 4, Jayden White 4, Pete Wilson 4, Mario Cortes-Garcia 2, Ethan Ollis, Jeremy Reed, Bage Hobbick

Records: Meadowdale 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Everett 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-9 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Oak Harbor; Monday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Everett at Meadowdale, Jan. 4

Everett 8 18 9 9 — 44

Meadowdale 3 9 12 26 — 50

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kaisha Stark 13, Soriah Swinton 9, Alicia Morrison 9, Lilly Williams 8, Camryn Cassidy 5, Taylor Kesselring 3, Fatoumata Jaiteh 3, Adriana Valadez, Kaylee Whatmore, Maia Austvold

Everett individual scoring: Morgan Carter 13, Ella Sylvester 9, Emma Larson 8, Brooklyn Johnson 6, Farrah Parrish 6, Lilli Thompson 2

Records: Meadowdale 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Everett 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

— By Doug Petrowski