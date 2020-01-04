Mavs basketball roundup: Girls lose to Arlington at home while boys beat Eagles away

The Arlington girls basketball team invaded The Stable Friday night and showed the host Mavericks just why they are deserving of their No. 6 3A RPI ranking, beating Meadowdale 61-40.

The game was tied at 16 with 3:30 to play in the second, before the Eagles turned up the intensity on their pressure defense, converting it into a 22-2 run and a 38-18 lead going into halftime. That included a buzzer-beating, half-court heave from sophomore guard,Hannah Rork that banked home for the Eagles’ sixth 3-pointer of the quarter.

The Mavs had no answer for the Eagles game in the second half, trailing by as much as 31 points, 57-26, late in the third quarter.

The Eagles, who hit 10 3-pointers on the night, coasted to the easy victory, 61-40.

Meadowdale was led by Fatoumata Jaiteh in scoring with 12, while Jenna Villa led all scorers for the Eagles, with 20.

Meadowdale’s next game will be Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:15 p.m. when they will play an away game at Marysville-Getchell.

Prep Girls Basketball: Arlington at Meadowdale, Jan. 3

Arlington 12 26 19 04 — 61

Meadowdale 10 08 11 11 — 40

Meadowdale individual scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Silja Knutsen 7, Kaisha Stark 4, Lilly Williams 4, Soriah Swinton 4, Jordan Leith 3, Alicia Morrison 2, Maia Austvold 2, Nicole Dallas 1, Ava Powell 1, Jenaly Gabriel 0

Arlington individual scoring: Jenna Villa 20, Keira Marsh 18, Hailey Hiatt 11, Josie Stupey 4, Hannah Rork 3, Abbey Hassing 3, Makenzie Gage 2, Abby Schwark 0, Allison DeBerry 0, Ella Strittmatter 0

Records: Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-34 overall; Arlington 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 6-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

In other Meadowdale sports on Friday, the Mavericks’ boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat the Arlington Eagles 55-44 in a Wesco League game played at Arlington High School.

Colton Walsh and Cole Nelson led Meadowdale in scoring with 17 points each; Leonardo Baquian contributed 12 points in the win.

With the victory, the Maverick boys’ third in a row, the team evened up its overall season record at 4-4.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Arlington, Jan. 3

Meadowdale 16 7 11 21 — 55

Arlington 9 14 7 14 — 44

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 17, Cole Nelson 17, Leonardo Baquian 12, Hunter Moen 9, Justin Jackson, Will McKinley, Mason Vaughn

Arlington individual scoring: Ethan Martin 11, Colby Williamson 10, Jaden Roskelley 8, Joseph Schmidt 7, Will Abram 4, Cade Younger 2, Nick Lewis 2, Bryce Petersen, Luke Brown, Grayson Falk, Gavin Hawthorne

Records: Meadowdale 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4 overall; Arlington 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams