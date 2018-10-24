Mavs prep sports roundup: Girls soccer loses to E-W, volleyball defeats Cedarcrest

1 of 4

The Meadowdale Mavericks were shut out on the soccer pitch but victorious on the volleyball court Tuesday in Wesco League action.

The Mavs girls soccer team lost to the 2018 2A/3A Wesco League Champion Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 3-0 at Edmonds Stadium. The Warriors earned the league title with a 13-1-0 records; Meadowdale ended the regular season with a league mark of 6-7-1.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, the Mavs earned a spot in one of two District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament play-in games that will set the final field of eight for the tourney. Meadowdale, a no.8-seed, will host the no.9-seed Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Thursday, Oct. 25, at Lynnwood High School in a loser-out match; first kick is slated for 7 p.m.

The Mavs’ volleyball team picked up a 3-1 (25-8, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12) win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Tuesday in a match played at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall. Meadowdale will next take on rival Edmonds-Woodway on Thursday, Oct. 25, at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 23

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Edmonds-Woodway 1 2 — 3

Goal scorers:

Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway), 2

Sophia Martino-Crew (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Meadowdale 6-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-8-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 13-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-2-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament play-in match)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus winner of Meadowdale/Marysville-Getchell play-in game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match)

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest, Oct. 23

Meadowdale 3 – Cedarcrest 1 (25-8, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12)

Records: Meadowdale 7-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-6 overall; Cedarcrest 1-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-12 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski