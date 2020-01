Mavs, Royals sports roundup: Wrestling, boys basketball, boys swim results

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ wrestling squad celebrated its Senior Night on Tuesday with a pair of team victories over rivals Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

The Mavericks defeated the Royals 56-18 and the Hawks 49-21 in a night of dual matches held at Meadowdale High School.

In other Meadowdale and Lynnwood sports, the Mavs and Royals girls basketball teams and boys swim squads were all in action on Tuesday. (Look for a separate story for details of the Royals’ girls basketball win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves.)

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, Jan. 28

Meadowdale 56 – Lynnwood 18

106 — Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) defeated Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :14

113 — (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

120 — (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

126 — Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) defeated Zac Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:48

132 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) by technical fall, 16-0

138 — Jaden Yang (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

145 — Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 2:22

152 — Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) by decision, 7-5

160 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) by decision, 3-1

170 — Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale) defeated Diego Amos (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:30

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

195 — Dylan White (Lynnwood) defeated Joseph Williams (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:38

220 — Diego Mendoza (Lynnwood) defeated Aiden Falin (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:30

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) defeated Elisha Abahanna (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:16

Meadowdale 49 – Mountlake Terrace 21

106 — Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) defeated Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) by pinball, 3:00

113 — Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Cy Dethlefs (Meadowdale) by decision, 8-3

120 — Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

126 — Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Zac Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 4:51

132 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 9-5

138 — Jaden Yang (Meadowdale) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:50

145 — Devin Deweese (Meadowdale) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 10-2

152 — Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 9-7

160 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Dylan Brewer (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 5-1

170 — Garrett Halcomb-Stackl (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Thomas Naramura (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:09

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

195 — Joseph Williams (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

220 — Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Aiden Falin (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:57

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) defeated Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:31

Lynnwood vs. Archbishop Murphy (result not reported)

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-4 overall; Lynnwood 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-7 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-8 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 31; 7 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Ingraham; Wednesday, Jan. 29; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Jan. 28

Meadowdale 14 22 14 9 — 59

Shorewood 8 4 11 9 — 32

Meadowdale individual scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Jenaly Gabriel 12, Soriah Swinton 8, Kaisha Stark 7, Alicia Morrison 6, Maia Austvold 4, Lilly Williams 3, Jordan Leith 3, Nicole Dallas 2, Ava Powell 2, Silja Knutsen

Shorewood individual scoring: Symone Pease 8, Sabrina Musye 6, Mia Battle 6, Brynn Morrison 4, Molly Stamey 3, Izzy Peijs 2, Addison Trull 2, Jocelyn Mendez 1, Kaylie McRea, Megan Peery

Records: Meadowdale 8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-4 overall; Shorewood 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-11 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Boys Swim: Lynnwood at Everett, Jan. 28

Lynnwood 86 – Everett 83

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 2-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4-0 overall; Everett 2-4-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 4-5-1 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday, Feb. 1; 3:15 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Prep Boys Swim: Meadowdale at Everett, Jan. 28

Everett 102 – Meadowdale 58

Records: Meadowdale 0-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-7-0 overall; Everett 2-4-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 4-5-1 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Jan. 1; 3:15 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski