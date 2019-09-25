Mavs sports roundup: Girls swim, soccer, boys tennis, volleyball results for Sept. 24

While the Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls swim team made a big splash in their dual meet at the Lynnwood Pool on Tuesday, the Mavs’ volleyball, girls soccer and boys tennis squads were unsuccessful in their Wesco League contests.

The Lady Mavs’ swim team dominated the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 122-39 to earn their first team victory of the season; Meadowdale swimmers won 10 of the 11 events contested at the dual meet.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Lady Mavs volleyball squad fell 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22) to the Stanwood Spartans in a Wesco League match played at Stanwood High School. Meadowdale led during each of the four sets contested but could only win one to fall short against the Spartans.

The Meadowdale girls soccer team also dropped its contest against Stanwood 3-1 on Tuesday in a match played at Lynnwood High School. The game had originally been scheduled to take place at Edmonds Stadium, but the site is unavailable after a theft of copper wiring to some of the stadium’s field lights last week.

The Mavs’ boys tennis team lost for just the second time this season with a 7-0 defeat to the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

Prep Girls Swim: Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, Sept. 24

Meadowdale 122 – Archbishop Murphy 39

Meadowdale event winners:

— Faith Urquhart, 50 Yard Freestyle (28.37)

— Ellanor Bazan, 100 Yard Freestyle (1:01.19)

— Jersey Razzano, 100 Yard Butterfly (1:06.02)

— Ellanor Bazan, 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:21.65)

— Jersey Razzano, 200 Yard Freestyle (2:07.07)

— Grace Morgan, 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:26.99)

— Grace Morgan, 500 Yard Freestyle (5:43.15)

— Dante Caiazza, Maddy Andualem, Brynn Webster, Lensee Abiye; 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (2:06.85)

— Jersey Razzano, Lensee Abiye, Grace Morgan, Hayley Ross; 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:10.56)

— Grace Morgan, Ellanor Bazan, Faith Urquhart, Jersey Razzano; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Records: Meadowdale 0-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 0-4-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Lynnwood, Kamiak; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Stanwood, Sept. 24

Stanwood 3 – Meadowdale 1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22)

Records: Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Stanwood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Snohomish; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Stanwood at Meadowdale, Sept. 24

Stanwood 3 – Meadowdale 1

Records: Meadowdale 1-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4-0 overall; Stanwood 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Snohomish; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Snohomish

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorewood at Meadowdale, Sept. 24

Shorewood 7 – Meadowdale 0

Singles: Steven Lin (Shorewood) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 7-6(8-6), 6-1; Chris Combs (Shorewood) defeated Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) 7-5, 6-3; Ben Borgita (Shorewood) defeated Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) 7-6(7-5), 6-4; David Lin (Shorewood) defeated Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Ari Webb / Derick Han (Shorewood) defeated Andy Kellam / John O’Connell (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-4; Niko Christianson / Chris Cummings (Shorewood) defeated Gunner Hall / Caleb Chun (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2; Jackson Carol / Sam Perkowski (Shorewood) defeated Dric Kim / Tristan Angels 6-0, 6-0

Records: Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall; Shorewood 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at old Woodway High School