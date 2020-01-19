Mavs sports roundup: Boys basketball beats Oak Harbor, wrestlers compete in Lady Hawk Invite

The Meadowdale Mavericks shrugged off a loss on Friday by picking up a lop-sided win on Saturday; the Mavericks crushed the Oak Harbor Wildcats 72-44 in a Wesco League contest played at Oak Harbor High School.

The Mavs led 41-19 at halftime, allowed the Wildcats to pull within 12 points after three quarters, but then accelerated through a big fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Mason Vaughn led Meadowdale in scoring with 18 points; Hunter Moen scored 17 points while Cole Nelson added 12 points in the win.

Gage McLeod tallied 12 points to lead Oak Harbor in scoring.

The Mavs will play a home game on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, welcoming the Cedarcrest Red Wolves to Meadowdale High School; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Meadowdale sports on Saturday, two Mavericks competed at the Lady Hawk Invite, a girls wrestling tournament that drew 22 teams from the area to Mountlake Terrace High School. Mavs’ Kimberly Dinh and Sydney Vasile both went 0-2 in 105-lb classification matches at the event.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Oak Harbor, Jan. 18

Meadowdale 26 15 9 22 — 72

Oak Harbor 10 9 19 6 — 44

Meadowdale individual scoring: Mason Vaughn 18, Hunter Moen 17, Cole Nelson 12, Beau Hopkins 7, Colton Walsh 6, Zach White 5, Justin Jackson 3, Will McKinley 2, Leonardo Baquian 2, Aaron Shrestha

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Gage McLeod 12, Matt Kelley 7, Will Rankin 7, Brock Boyer 6, Garrett Levell 6, Kaito White 3, Mason Myers 3

Records: Meadowdale 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-6 overall; Oak Harbor 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-12 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski