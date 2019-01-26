Mavs sports roundup: Boys basketball loses to Shorecrest, wrestling beats Archbishop Murphy

With five straight losses to the Shorecrest Scots — including a defeat in last year’s District 1 3A tournament — the Meadowdale Mavericks were hoping for a little revenge on Friday. Unfortunately for the Mavs, that revenge will have to wait for another day.

Meadowdale fell to the Scots 50-47 in a Wesco League matchup played at Shorecrest High School.

Nick Buckley and Hunter Moen each scored 16 points for the Mavs while teammate Cole Nelson added 11, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep pace with the Scots.

Shorecrest’s Antonio Stillwell led all scorers in the game with 19 points.

In other Meadowdale sports on Friday, the Mavs wrestling team defeated the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 54-28 at Meadowdale High School to finish the 2018-2019 regular season with a Wesco League South Conference dual meet record of 5-2.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Shorecrest, Jan. 2

Meadowdale 10 11 9 17 — 47

Shorecrest 11 12 12 15 — 50

Meadowdale individual scoring: Nick Buckley 16, Hunter Moen 16, Cole Nelson 11, Mason Vaughn 4, Justin Jackson, Tyler Emard

Shorecrest individual scoring: Antonio Stillwell 19, Elijah Johnson 7, Jack Sims 6, Davus Jusic 6, Newton Pepple 4, Desmond Fox 3, Tim Opany 2, Eladio Fountain 2, Calvin Acker 1, Dante Recabarren, Michael Atendido, Gavin Hyppa, Micah Glesener

Records: Meadowdale 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall; Shorecrest 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Wrestling: Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, Jan. 25

Meadowdale 54 – Archbishop Murphy 28

106 — Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

113 — Luke Kendrick (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Zack Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:44

120 — Bo Carlton (Archbishop Murphy) won by forfeit

126 — Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Jacob Arnez (Meadowdale) by pinfall, :52

132 — Jin Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Sean Niblett (Archbishop Murphy) by pinfall, :42

138 — Harrison Butler (Archbishop Murphy) by forfeit

145 — Colin Howell (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Tanner Quirie (Meadowdale) by major decision, 17-3

152 — Thaddeus Gonzalez-Serna (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

160 — Henry Gates (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

170 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) defeated Carlos Garibay (Archbishop Murphy) by pinfall

195 — Chauncey Gant (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

220 — Devin Moore (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:54

285 — Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale) defeated Kohl Burke (Archbishop Murphy) by pinfall, :23

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall

Meadowdale next meet: at the Region 2 3A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2; at Edmonds-Woodway High School (5 p.m. start on Feb. 1; 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2)