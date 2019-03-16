Mavs sports roundup: Boys soccer dominates Chargers

1 of 5

With almost a full week to work out some kinks after a season-opening loss on March 9, the Meadowdale Mavericks came ready for their Friday night matchup with the Marysville-Getchell Chargers. The extended break between games proved beneficial for the Mavs.

Meadowdale scored early and often on Friday, rolling to a 4-0 victory over the Chargers in a Wesco League boys’ soccer contest played at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavs got two goals from sophomore striker River Stewart in the first eleven minutes, including a spectacular spinning volley that M-G goalkeeper Evan Sprague had no chance of stopping.

“I call that River,” Meadowdale Coach Michael Nelson said of Stewart’s twisting strike. “He’s a finisher and that’s why he plays up top.”

Nelson had good things to say about his entire well-prepared squad after Friday’s win.

“The boys played well; they played hard,” Nelson stated “We went over a couple things over these past four days we had practice and talked about what we wanted to do and they came out here and executed. So overall I was happy with their play tonight.”

In addition to Stewart’s two early goals, the Mavs scored twice in the second half. The senior midfielder found the upper right-hand corner of the Chargers’ goal with a 30-yard shot in the 45th minute; sophomore Juan Alvarez slipped a shot under the extended arm of Sprague while on a breakaway in the 76th minute.

Meadowdale won’t have long to savor the win as the Mavs will be back on the pitch on Saturday, March 16, in a match against Monroe. First kick at Edmonds Stadium is set for 3 p.m.

In other Meadowdale sports on Friday, the Mavs baseball team fell to the Everett Seagulls 7-3 in a game moved to Everett’s Memorial Stadium due to the unplayable condition of the Meadowdale baseball field.

Elsewhere, the Kamiak Knights scored six runs in the fifth inning and then held on to defeated the Lady Mavs 9-7 in a softball non-conference tilt played at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale, Mar. 15

Marysville-Getchell 0 0 — 0

Meadowdale 2 2 — 4

Goal scorers:

— River Stewart (Meadowdale) in the 4th minute

— River Stewart (Meadowdale) in the 11th minute

— Cole Jackson (Meadowdale) in the 45th minute

— Juan Alvarez (Meadowdale) in the 76th minute

Saves:

— Amir Droste (Meadowdale), 0

— Evan Sprague (Marysville-Getchell), 2

Corner kicks:

— Meadowdale, 3

— Marysville-Getchell, 0

Yellow cards:

— Jacob Sessler (Meadowdale) in the 52nd minute

— Ethan Borland (Meadowdale) in the 80th minute

Records: Meadowdale 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League 1-1-0 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Monroe; Saturday, March 16; 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Baseball: Meadowdale vs. Everett, March 15

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 3 4 2

Everett 1 0 4 0 1 1 x — 7 7 0

Winning pitcher: Nick Mardesich (Everett)

Losing pitcher: Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Everett 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Jackson; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Softball: Kamiak at Meadowdale, March 15

Kamiak 1 0 2 0 6 0 0 — 9 13 0

Meadowdale 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 — 7 8 0

Winning pitcher: Lindsey Greenfield (Kamiak)

Losing pitcher: Kate Houghton (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Kamiak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lake Stevens; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

— By Doug Petrowski