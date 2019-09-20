Mavs sports roundup: Boys tennis now 6-1 with win over Hawks

The Meadowdale Mavericks boys tennis team lifted their overall season record to 6-1 on Thursday with a 5-2 win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League match played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

At the Shoreline Pool, the Mavs girls swim team lost to the Shorecrest Scots 115-65.

Prep Boys Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 19

Meadowdale 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Records: Meadowdale 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Swim: Meadowdale at Shorecrest, Sept. 19

Shorecrest 115 – Meadowdale 65

Records: Meadowdale 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3-0 overall; Shorecrest 3-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool