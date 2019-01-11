Mavs sports roundup: Girls basketball beats Tomahawks, wrestlers lose to Warriors

The Meadowdale Lady Mavericks extended their current winning streak to six on Thursday, crushing the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 74-39 in a Wesco League clash played at Meadowdale High School.

Junior Lilly Williams scored a game-high 30 points for the Mavs, including hitting a school record eight three-pointers in the contest.

Mariah Summers and Alex Grimm led the Tomahawks in scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Lady Mavs go for a seventh win in a row on Friday when they travel to Stanwood to face the Spartans; gametime is 7:15 p.m.

In other Mavericks’ sports action on Thursday, the wrestling squad succumbed to perennial-power Edmonds-Woodway 50-24 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Meadowdale, Jan. 10

Marysville-Pilchuck 8 12 12 7 — 39

Meadowdale 19 23 20 12 — 74

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 30, Kaisha Stark 9, Cassidy Gamble 8, Taylor Kesselring 6, Adriana Valadez 5, Kaylee Whatmore 5, Fatoumata Jaiteh 5, Alicia Morrison 4, Soriah Swinton 2, Camryn Cassidy, Maia Austvold

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Miriah Summers 12, Alex Grimm 11, Madyson Baxter 9, Alissa Edge 7, MacKenzie Konsor, Georgia Bradley, Jaslynn Devries, Jayda Obee

Records: Meadowdale 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-4 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 10

Edmonds-Woodway – Meadowdale

Individual match results (by weight class):

106 — Reece LeCompte (E-W) defeated Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:56

113 — Ethan Nguyen (E-W) won by forfeit

120 — Baylor Denkinger (E-W) defeated Erick Gonzales (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:30

126 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (E-W) by pinfall, 3:10

132 — Alex Rapelje (E-W) won by forfeit

138 — Grayson LeCompte (E-W) defeated Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale) by major decision, 12-4

145 — Howie Hare (E-W) defeated Tanner Queree (Meadowdale) by major decision, 9-0

152 — Thomas Christin-Eriksen (E-W) defeated Henry Gates (Meadowdale) by decision 8-7

160 — John Christin-Eriksen (E-W) defeated Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:07

170 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Charles Van Horn (E-W) by pinfall, 1:34

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) defeated Christian Simpson (E-W) by pinfall, 5:06

195 — Josh Brown (E-W) defeated Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale) by decision, 12-7

220 — George Kartono (E-W) defeated Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:44

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Marysville-Pilchuck Premier tournament; Saturday, Jan. 12; 9:30 a.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— By Doug Petrowski