Mavs sports roundup: Girls basketball grabs win over Cedarcrest, boys swim loses to Cascade

With a fourth-quarter comeback, the Meadowdale Mavericks stole a 41-33 road win from the Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Tuesday in a Wesco League girls basketball matchup played at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

The Mavericks trailed the Red Wolves 30-28 going into the final quarter, but clamped down on defense to snatch the victory. Cedarcrest was held to just three fourth-quarter points, enabling the Mavs to grab the win.

Kaisha Stark led Meadowdale with 14 points in the game; the Red Wolves’ Kate Townley matched that scoring output, but it wouldn’t be enough as Cedarcrest had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Mavs.

The win raised the Mavs’ overall record to 11-3, 7-1 in Wesco League play — good enough for second place in the 15-team 2A/3A Wesco League standings.

It’s Meadowdale’s turn to host the annual rivalry Rubber Chicken games this year; the boys’ and girls’ basketball doubleheader will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, with the Mavs’ girls hosting the Lady Warriors from Edmonds-Woodway in the nightcap. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

In other Meadowdale sports on Tuesday, the Mavs’ boys swim team was dunked by the Cascade Bruins 116-49 at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest, Jan. 21

Meadowdale 10 5 13 13 — 41

Cedarcrest 6 11 13 3 — 33

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kaisha Stark 14, Lilly Williams 9, Alicia Morrison 5, Jenaly Gabriel 5, Fatoumata Jaiteh 4, Maia Austvold 2, Soriah Swinton 1, Silja Knutsen 1, Nicole Dallas, Ava Powell, Jordan Leith

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Kat Townley 14, Ava Erhardt 9, Madelyn Davidson 4, Rose Carlson 2, Jaylin Yowell 2, Grace McKenzie 1, Ava LaPorte 1, Helena VanEss, Sidra Griffin, Holly Wiliams

Records: Meadowdale 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-3 overall; Cedarcrest 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall



Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Boys Swim: Cascade vs. Meadowdale, Jan. 21

Cascade 116 – Meadowdale 49

Records: Meadowdale 0-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-5-0 overall; Cascade 1-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 23; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski