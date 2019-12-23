Mavs sports roundup: Girls basketball, wrestling results for Saturday

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team and wrestling team were in action on Saturday; here are the results.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Bishop Blanchet, Dec. 21

Bishop Blanchet 44 – Meadowdale 42

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2 overall; Bishop Blanchet

Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to be named; Saturday, Dec. 28; 1 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School (part of the Top of the Peak tournament)

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21

Team scores:

Mount Baker 173.5 Shorecrest 123 Kamiak 116.5 Meadowdale 94 Lake Washington 79 Mariner 66 Lynnwood 65 Mountlake Terrace 64 South Whidbey 59 Concrete (team score not reported) Lakewood 52 Glacier Peak 42 Cascade 20 Archbishop Murphy 15

Meadowdale top individual finishes:

— Hilmy Burch, 1st place in the 106-lb division

— Saul Hernandez, 1st place in the 182-lb division

— Thomas Nakamiura, 2nd place in the 170-lb division

— Javier Richmond, tied for 3rd place in the 120-lb division

— Devin DeWeese, tied for 3rd place in the 145-lb division

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Tri-State Tournament, Dec. 21 (top five and Meadowdale)

Team scores:

1. Post Falls 176

Mead (Spokane) 174.5 Granger 173 Moses Lake 170 Mount Spokane 155 (tie) Meadowdale 45

Meadowdale top individual finish:

— Jin Lee, 7th place in the 138-lb division

Meadowdale next match: at the Everett Classic; Saturday, Jan. 4; 9 a.m. at Everett High School

— By Doug Petrowski