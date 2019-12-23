Mavs sports roundup: Girls basketball, wrestling results for Saturday

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team and wrestling team were in action on Saturday; here are the results.
Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Bishop Blanchet, Dec. 21
Bishop Blanchet 44 – Meadowdale 42
Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2 overall; Bishop Blanchet
Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to be named; Saturday, Dec. 28; 1 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School (part of the Top of the Peak tournament)
Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21
Team scores:
- Mount Baker 173.5
- Shorecrest 123
- Kamiak 116.5
- Meadowdale 94
- Lake Washington 79
- Mariner 66
- Lynnwood 65
- Mountlake Terrace 64
- South Whidbey 59
- Concrete (team score not reported)
- Lakewood 52
- Glacier Peak 42
- Cascade 20
- Archbishop Murphy 15
Meadowdale top individual finishes:
— Hilmy Burch, 1st place in the 106-lb division
— Saul Hernandez, 1st place in the 182-lb division
— Thomas Nakamiura, 2nd place in the 170-lb division
— Javier Richmond, tied for 3rd place in the 120-lb division
— Devin DeWeese, tied for 3rd place in the 145-lb division
Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Tri-State Tournament, Dec. 21 (top five and Meadowdale)
Team scores:
1. Post Falls 176
- Mead (Spokane) 174.5
- Granger 173
- Moses Lake 170
- Mount Spokane 155
- (tie) Meadowdale 45
Meadowdale top individual finish:
— Jin Lee, 7th place in the 138-lb division
Meadowdale next match: at the Everett Classic; Saturday, Jan. 4; 9 a.m. at Everett High School
— By Doug Petrowski