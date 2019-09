Mavs sports roundup: Girls soccer, boys tennis pick up victories; volleyball falls to Oak Harbor

The Meadowdale Mavericks picked up wins in girls soccer and boys tennis while taking a loss on the volleyball court on Thursday.

The Mavs defeated the Oak Harbor Wildcats 2-1 in a Wesco League girls soccer match played at Oak Harbor High School.

The Meadowdale boys tennis team blanked the Mariner Marauders 7-0 in a match staged at Meadowdale High School Thursday afternoon. Later that night, the volleyball team was shutout 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-21) by the Oak Harbor Wildcats.

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Oak Harbor, Sept. 12

Meadowdale 2 – Oak Harbor 1

Records: Meadowdale 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1-0 overall; Oak Harbor 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Mariner at Meadowdale, Sept. 12

Meadowdale 7 – Mariner 0

Singles: Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Eric Chen (Mariner) 6-0, 6-1; Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated JJ Seabrook (Mariner) 6-2, 6-1; Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Kavin Tran (Mariner) 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Daniel Muongchanh (Mariner) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Gunnar Hall / Andy Kellam (Meadowdale) defeated Danny Nguyen / Jesus Rangel (Mariner) 6-2, 6-1; John O’Connell / Tristan Angeles (Meadowdale) defeated Jaden Vo / Dennis Pham (Mariner) 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Lee / Jamie Jun (Meadowdale) defeated unknown opponents (Mariner)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-2 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus North Creek; Friday, Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Volleyball: Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, Sept. 12

Oak Harbor 3 – Meadowdale 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-21)

Records: Meadowdale 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Oak Harbor 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

— By Doug Petrowski