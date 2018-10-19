Mavs sports roundup: Girls soccer earns draw with Shorecrest, volleyball falls to Scots

The Meadowdale Mavericks earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with the Shorecrest Scots Thursday in a 2A/3A Wesco League girls soccer match played at Edmonds Stadium.

With the tie, the Mavs (6-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7-2 overall) moved closer to grabbing home-field advantage in a potential 3A District 1 Girls Soccer Tournament play-in game on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Meadowdale has one match remaining in their regular season schedule, a Tuesday, Oct. 23 date with the 2018 2A/3A Wesco League champion Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

In other Meadowdale sports on Thursday, the Mavericks’ volleyball team couldn’t overcome a slow start and were swept 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-22) by the Shorecrest Scots in a Wesco League match played at Shorecrest High School.

Prep Girls Soccer: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Oct. 18

Shorecrest 2 – Meadowdale 2

Records: Meadowdale 6-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7-2 overall; Shorecrest 8-3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-3-2 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Shorecrest, Oct. 18

Shorecrest 3 – Meadowdale 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-22)

Records: Meadowdale 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall; Shorecrest 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-6 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Cedarcrest, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School