Mavs sports roundup: Girls soccer falls to Bothell, cross country competes in Oregon

Following a poor start to the second half, the Meadowdale Mavericks fell 3-0 to the Bothell Cougars in a non-league girls soccer match played at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Meadowdale surrendered a penalty kick to the Cougars just five minutes into the second half when sophomore Sarah Reitz knocked down Bothell’s Haley Zirker just inside the 18-yard box. Zirker scored on the PK with a rocketing shot past Mavs’ goalkeeper Maci Mork, increasing Bothell’s advantage to 2-0.

Four minutes later the Mavs were forced to play the remainder of the match down a player after senior forward Hailey Anderson was given a red card for a challenge that floored the Cougars’ Gabi Redey.

While the Mavs pressed hard with just 10 players, the Cougars weathered the Meadowdale attack, then scored their final goal in the 71st minute to secure the victory.

Meadowdale will return to Wesco League play on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they host the Stanwood Spartans, 5:30 p.m., at Lynnwood High School.

In other Meadowdale sports on Saturday, the Mavs’ cross country teams competed in a unique meet on the northwestern Oregon coast that drew more than 60 Northwest schools. The Three Course Challenge provides a number of different races for prep runners over courses that include sections of wooded trails, steep hills and sandy beach.

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Bothell, Sept. 21

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Bothell 1 2 — 3

Goal scorers:

— Ella Stroup (Bothell) in the 24th minute

— Haley Zirker (Bothell) in the 45th minute

— Katy Branscomb (Bothell) in the 71st minute

Shots:

— Meadowdale, 10

— Bothell, 8

Saves:

— Meadowdale (Brenna Fain and Maci Mork), 4

— Bothell (Bella Gutierrez and Kaitlin Baldwin-McCurdy), 4

Corner kicks:

— Meadowdale, 1

— Bothell, 3

Records: Meadowdale 1-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3-0 overall; Bothell 0-3-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 1-4-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Stanwood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Cross Country: Meadowdale at the Three Course Challenge, Sept. 21 (at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Oregon)

Meadowdale top boys finishers:

— Deklund DeBell; 12th in the 5,000 meter “hard course” race (19:47)

— Lance Broderhausen; 22nd in the 5,000 meter “moderate course” race (19:48)

— Simon Gezai; 34th in the 5,000 meter “moderate course” race (20:09)

— TJ North; 61st in the 5,000 meter “hard course” race (21:54)

Meadowdale top girls finishers:

— Sidney Wright; 3rd in the 3,000 meter “high school challenge” race (14:52)

— Sadie Galloway; 4th in the 3,000 meter “high school challenge” race (14:54)

— Anne Iliff; 14th in the 5,000 meter “easy course” race (20:02)

— Jordan Leith; 37th in the 5,000 meter “moderate course” race (25:33)

— Sonja Amy; 41stin the 5,000 meter “hard course” race (26:27)

Meadowdale next meet: versus Arlington, Marysville-Getchell, Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:45 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— By Doug Petrowski