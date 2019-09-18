Mavs sports roundup: Girls soccer, volleyball and swim results

1 of 6

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls soccer team had no answer for Marysville-Getchell’s Kortney Crane on Tuesday as the senior found the back of the net twice for the Chargers.

On Crane’s efforts, the Chargers defeated the Mavs 2-0 in a Wesco League girls soccer match played at Edmonds Stadium.

In other Meadowdale sports results on Tuesday, the Mavs’ volleyball squad grabbed a hard-earned victory over Marysville-Getchell 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22) in a Wesco League played at Marysville-Getchell High School. Senior Ashley Bagstad led Meadowdale with 14 kills; senior Sabrina Jahed added 11 kills.

At the West Coast Aquatic Center in Mill Creek, the Meadowdale girls swim team were sunk by perennial powerhouse Jackson 114-56.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale, Sept. 17

Marysville-Getchell 1 1 — 2

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

–Kortney Crane (Marysville-Getchell), 2

Records: Meadowdale 1-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2-0 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Bothell; Saturday, Sept. 21; noon at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Getchell, Sept. 17

Meadowdale 3 – Marysville-Getchell 1 (25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22)

Records: Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Bothell; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m. at Bothell High School

Prep Girls Swim: Meadowdale at Jackson, Sept. 17

Jackson 114 – Meadowdale 56

Meadowdale event winners:

— Jersey Razzano in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:02.64)

— Grace Morgan in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:22.22)

— Grace Morgan in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:38.77)

Records: Meadowdale 0-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1-0 overall; Jackson 1-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 1-0-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at the Shoreline Pool

— By Doug Petrowski