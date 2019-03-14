Mavs sports roundup: Girls tennis, softball, boys golf results

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls tennis team shut out their second-straight opponent at the start of the 2019 season with a 7-0 win over the Oak Harbor Wildcats on Wednesday.

The Mavs had blanked the Lynnwood Royals to open their year on Monday.

In other Meadowdale sports results Wednesday, the Mavs softball team lost to the Glacier Peak Grizzlies 13-5 at Glacier Peak High School.

Wednesday’s defeat was the most-lopsided loss for the Mavs since a 16-1 defeat by Snohomish on April 25, 2017.

At Cedarcrest Golf Course in Arlington, the Mavs’ boys golf team finished second in a four-team meet that included Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville-Pilchuck and Marysville-Getchell.

Prep Girls Tennis: Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, March 13

Meadowdale 7 – Oak Harbor 0

Singles: Sydney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated MJ Timm (Oak Harbor) 6-1, 6-3; Jamie Christianson (Meadowdale) defeated Annie Salinger (Oak Harbor) 6-3, 7-6 (3); Hana Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Jasmine Schultz (Oak Harbor) 6-0, 6-4; Jeanelle de los Reyes (Meadowdale) defeated Frances Empinado (Oak Harbor) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: Jodhi James/Nomin Ulziisaikhan (Meadowdale) defeated Olivia Lerch/Monique Stolmeier (Oak Harbor) 6-0, 6-1; Isabel Reonal/Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Elica Atienza/Lilliana Oldenhof (Oak Harbor) 6-0, 6-1; Kaitlyn Robinson/Sofia Tang (Meadowdale) defeated Caitlin Dennen/Erika Polack (Oak Harbor) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Oak Harbor 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 0-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Inglemoor; Monday, March 18; 3:45 p.m. at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Glacier Peak, March 13

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 — 5 4 11

Glacier Peak 0 0 0 5 2 6 x — 13 11 0

Winning pitcher: Makayla Miller (Glacier Peak)

Losing pitcher: Kate Houghton (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Kamiak; Friday, Mar. 15; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Boys Golf: Meadowdale vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville-Pilchuck,

Marysville-Getchell; March 13 (nine holes, par 36, at Cedarcrest Golf Course in

Arlington)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 172 Meadowdale 183 Marysville-Pilchuck 188 Marysville-Getchell 213

Meadowdale individual scores: Jared Linson 45, Carlos Abad 46, Caleb Monillas 46, Andrew Brummit 46, Calvin Nguyen 56, Jacob Seals 62

Edmonds-Woodway individual scores: Silas Puetz 39 (low-score medalist), Marco Cooper 42, Cooper Harvey 44, Joshua Nelson 47, Carson Lemieux 49, Gabe Cano 56

Meadowdale next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Cedarcrest, Lynnwood;

Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Oak Harbor; Thursday, March 14; 1:30 p.m. at

Whidbey Golf and Country Club in Oak Harbor