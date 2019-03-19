Mavs sports roundup: Golf, tennis results

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ golf teams were as hot as the weather on Monday as both the boys and girls squads won their respective four-team matches.

The Mavs’ girls came out on top in a four-team meet at the Lynnwood Golf Course that included Lynnwood, Archbishop Murphy and Shorecrest; the Meadowdale boys finished first in a four-team contest at the Mill Creek Golf Course that the same four schools.

In other Meadowdale sports on Monday, the Mavs’ girls tennis team fell to the Inglemoor Vikings 6-1 in a non-conference tilt staged at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Girls Golf: Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale, Shorecrest, Archbishop Murphy; Mar.

18 (nine holes, par 36, at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 194 Archbishop Murphy 201 Shorecrest 210 Lynnwood (did not qualify)

Meadowdale individual scores: Hannah Peterson 40 (low-score medalist), Nicole

Brunette 49, Eliza Moloney 52, Sarah Reitz 53, Moriah Frisby 54

Meadowdale next match: at Whidbey Shootout; Tuesday, March 19; 11 a.m. at

Prep Boys Golf: Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood, Shorecrest, Archbishop Murphy; March 18 (nine holes, par 36, at Mill Creek Golf Course)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 177 Archbishop Murphy 193 Shorecrest 229 Lynnwood (did not qualify)

Meadowdale individual scores: Nate King 40, Jarad Linson 44, Caleb Monillas 46, Carlos Abad 47

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Archbishop Murphy Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Prep Girls Tennis: Inglemoor at Meadowdale, March 18

Inglemoor 6 – Meadowdale 1

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Inglemoor 0-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Mount Vernon; Tuesday, March 19; 3:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School