Mavs sports roundup: Loss for girls soccer, win for boys tennis in season openers

The Meadowdale Mavericks kicked off their 2019 girls soccer season with a 3-1 loss to the Monroe Bearcats Tuesday at Edmonds Stadium.

After Monroe took a 1-0 advantage into the halftime locker room, the Mavs evened the score less than three minutes into the second half on a goal off a Kelci Studioso free kick. But the Bearcats followed with a pair of second-half goals and kept the Mavs in check to grab the victory.

It was the second year in a row that Meadowdale fell to the Bearcats in the season opener for both teams.

The Mavs will head out on the road for their next match on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Oak Harbor; first kick is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

In other Meadowdale sports results, the Mavs’ boys tennis team opened their season with a 4-3 victory over the Bothell Cougars on Monday.

Prep Girls Soccer: Monroe vs. Meadowdale, Sept. 10

Monroe 1 2 — 3

Meadowdale 0 1 — 1

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor; Thursday, Sept. 12; 6:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Bothell at Meadowdale, Sept. 9

Meadowdale 4 – Bothell 3

Singles: Johnny Schuller (Bothell) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-0; Jun Bruttomesso (Bothell) defeated Yili Berisha (Meadowdale) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Emmanuel Nguyen (Bothell) defeated Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-0; Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Nelas Hill (Bothell) 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5)

Doubles: Andy Kellam / Gunnar Hall (Meadowdale) defeated Jasper Kerns / Lucas Fowler (Bothell) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Erick Kim / Jonathan O’Connell (Meadowdale) defeated Alex Switzer / Colby Weller (Bothell) 6-1, 6-2; Tristan Angeles / Daniel Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Henry Haight / Trevor Fritzler (Bothell) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Bothell 0-0 in 4A KingCo League, 0-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski