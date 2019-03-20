Mavs sports roundup: Losses for baseball and girls tennis Tuesday

1 of 7

Three Jackson Timberwolves’ pitchers limited Meadowdale Maverick hitters to just three hits in a 9-1 victory over the Mavs in a non-conference game played Tuesday at Meadowdale High School.

Jackson starter Case Matter earned the mound win as the junior gave up just one run to the Mavs in five innings of work, striking out 10 and walking just one.

In other Meadowdale sports results on Tuesday, the Mavs softball team lost a heartbeaker to the Jackson Timberwolves 8-7 at Jackson High School. After falling behind 6-2, Meadowdale scored two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to take a 7-6 advantage; but Jackson pushed across two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.

The Mavs girls tennis team also suffered a close loss on Tuesday, getting tripped up by the Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4-3 at Mount Vernon High School.

Prep Baseball: Jackson at Meadowdale, March 19

Jackson 2 5 0 2 0 0 0 — 9 10 1

Meadowdale 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 1

Winning pitcher: Bradley Lundquist (Jackson)

Losing pitcher: Casey Toler (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Jackson 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Lake Stevens, March 19

Meadowdale 0 0 2 0 2 3 0 — 7 13 3

Lake Stevens 1 2 1 2 0 0 2 — 8 14 1

Winning pitcher: Gabbi Miles (Lake Stevens)

Losing pitcher: Kelci Studio (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Mar. 20; 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Meadowdale at Mount Vernon, March 19

Mount Vernon 4 – Meadowdale 3

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1 overall; Mount Vernon 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Kamiak; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School