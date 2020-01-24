Mavs sports roundup: Losses for wrestling, boys swim Thursday

At the expense of the Meadowdale Mavericks, the Shorewood Thunderbirds notched another dual meet wrestling win on Thursday to continue their season-long undefeated run.

The T-Birds got past the Mavericks 42-27 to improve to 8-0 overall this year.

In other Meadowdale sports on Thursday, the Mavs’ boys swim team lost to the Shorecrest Scots 139-27 in a dual meet held at the Lynnwood Pool. The Mavericks (0-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6-0 overall) will next swim against the Everett Seagulls on Thursday, Jan. 28; the meet, to be held at the Forest Park Pool in Everett, is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Meadowdale at Shorewood

Shorewood 42 – Meadowdale 27

106 — double forfeit

113 — Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) defeated Clayton Elder (Shorewood) by pinfall, :42

120 — Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) defeated Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:40

126 — Kai Layton (Shorewood) defeated Zach Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:42

132 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Aidan Jung (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:24

138 — Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) won by injury default

145 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:00

152 — Devin Leach (Shorewood) defeated Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) by decision, 3-2

160 — Cole Becker (Shorewood) defeated Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:59

170 — RJ Buchheit (Shorewood) defeated Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale) by decision, 14-11

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) defeated Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood) by decision, 12-7

195 — Max Null (Shorewood) defeated Joseph Williams (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:37

220 — Adain Falin (Meadowdale) defeated Isaac Kabucki (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:10

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) defeated Milan Johnson (Shorewood) by pinfall, 1:09

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall; Shorewood 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: at the Lynden Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 25; 10 a.m. at Lynden High School