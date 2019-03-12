Mavs sports roundup: Opening day victories for softball, girls tennis Monday

The Meadowdale Mavericks had a very successful opening day of the spring high school sports season on Monday, earning victories on the softball diamond and the tennis courts.

The Mavs defeated the Roosevelt Rough Riders 7-2 in a non-conference softball contest. Kate Houghton pitched the complete game win, yielding just five hits and striking out 16 batters.

Houghton was also the offensive star for Meadowdale on Monday with three doubles in the game. Abbi Steen and Jenaly Gabriel each hit triples for the Mavs.

On the courts, the Mavs blanked the Lynnwood Royals 7-0 at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Softball: Roosevelt at Meadowdale, Mar. 11

Roosevelt 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 5 1

Meadowdale 0 0 0 3 1 3 x — 7 12 1

Winning pitcher: Kate Houghton (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Grace Brown (Roosevelt)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Roosevelt 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 0-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Glacier Peak; Wednesday, March 13; 4 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Mar. 11

Meadowdale 7 – Lynnwood 0

Singles: Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Maika Troung (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Jamie Christiansen (Meadowdale) defeated Hailey Davis (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Vivian Sou (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Nomin Lllziisaikhan (Meadowdale) defeated Christine Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 5-0 (Gonzalez retired)

Doubles: Isabel Roenal/Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Nicole Porter/Linh Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1; Jeanelle Delos Reyes/Sofia Tang (Meadowdale) defeated Natalie Sou/Aneeza Barias (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Kaitlyn Robinson?Sofie Kotz (Meadowdale) defeated Suah Choi/Adrianna Parag (Lynnwood) 6-1, 4-2

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Bothell; Tuesday, March 12; 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor; Wednesday, March 13; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski