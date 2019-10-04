Mavs sports roundup: Volleyball comes from behind to beat Everett

In a marathon five-set match, the Meadowdale Mavericks volleyball team came from behind and defeated the visiting Everett Seagulls 3-2 (28-26, 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 19-17) at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavs trailed 2-1 after three sets but won the fourth and fifth in extended play to capture the match.

In other Meadowdale sports results on Thursday, the Mavs girls soccer team lost 7-0 to the Everett Seagulls, the boys tennis team fell to Shorecrest 5-2 and Kamiak beat the girls swim team 105-27.

Prep Volleyball: Everett at Meadowdale, Oct. 3

Meadowdale 3 – Everett 2 (28-26, 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 19-17)

Records: Meadowdale 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall; Everett 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Everett, Oct. 3

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Everett 3 4 — 7

Goal scorers:

— Michaela Curran (Everett), 2

— Caroline Sontra (Everett)

— Kelsey Tebatebai (Everett)

— Taylor Marsall (Everett)

— Kloe Koshelnik (Everett)

— Peyton Lathrop (Everett)

Records: Meadowdale 1-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8-0 overall; 2-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-6-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Oct. 3

Shorecrest 5 – Meadowdale 2

Singles: Ben Silber (Shorecrest) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-4; Calvin Rice (Shorecrest) defeated Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Owen Pierce (Shorecrest) defeated Andy Kellam (Meadowdale) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles: Daniel Tameishi / Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated John Burke / Tyler Keen (Shorecrest) 7-6, 6-2; Gunner Hall / Caleb Chun (Meadowdale) defeated Carson Hart / Ben Wendt (Shorecrest) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Connor Wakefield / Matthew Gardiner (Shorecrest) defeated John O’Connell / Thristan Angeles (Meadowdale) 7-5, 2-6, 10-6

Records: Meadowdale 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-4 overall; Shorecrest 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-6 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Sammamish; Monday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m. at Sammamish High School in Bellevue

Prep Girls Swim: Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood, Kamiak; Oct. 3

Kamiak 105 – Meadowdale 27

(Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood score not reported)

Meadowdale individual events winners:

— Jersey Razzano in the 100 Yard Freestyle (57.81)

— Jersey Razzano in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:05.99)

— Grace Morgan in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:22.23)

— Grace Morgan in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:27.78)

— Grace Morgan, Ellanor Bazan, Faith Urquhart, Jersey Razzano; in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:06.94)

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3-0 overall; Lynnwood 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3-0 overall; Kamiak 4-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 10; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool