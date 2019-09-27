Mavs sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, boys tennis, cross country results for Sept. 26

It was a tough day on the volleyball court, the soccer pitch, the tennis courts and the cross country trails for the Meadowdale Mavericks on Thursday as none of the Mav squads were able to grab a victory.

The Meadowdale volleyball team was shut out by the undefeated Snohomish Panthers 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11) at Meadowdale High School and the Mavs’ girls soccer team suffered a similar fate against the Panthers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish 9-0. The Meadowdale boys tennis team, meanwhile, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 5-2 and the Mavs’ boys and girls cross country teams finished third and fourth respectively in a four-team meet at Kamiak High School.

Prep Volleyball: Snohomish at Meadowdale, Sept. 26

Snohomish 3 – Meadowdale 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11)

Records: Meadowdale 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall; Snohomish 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: at the Reach the Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Snohomish, Sept. 26

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Snohomish 4 5 — 9

Goal scorers:

— Bree Nichols (Snohomish), 3

— Ruthie Hammer (Snohomish)

— Sarah Hammer (Snohomish)

— Jody Miller (Snohomish)

— Ravyn Mummey (Snohomish)

— Cheyenne Rodgers (Snohomish)

— Sara Rodgers (Snohomish)

— Gracie VanAssche (Snohomish)

–– Grace Wales (Snohomish)

Records: Meadowdale 1-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5-0 overall; Snohomish 3-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-1-2 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Cedarcrest; Saturday, Sept. 28; 2 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Prep Boys Tennis: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 26

Edmonds-Woodway 5 – Meadowdale 2

Singles: Sebastian Fernandez (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-3, 6-1; Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) defeated Sam Browne (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5; Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Cooper McCarthy (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-4; Evan Clogston (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated John O’Connell (Meadowdale) 7-6(7-2), 2-6, 6-4

Doubles: Dylan Strauss / Zach Foreman (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Daniel Tameishi / Zach White (Meadowdale) 6-2, 7-5; Russell Anderson / Will Bates (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Gunner Hall / Caleb Chun (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-4; Grant Oliver / Noah Crosley (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Eric Kim / Tristan Angeles (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-3

Records: Meadowdale 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Cross Country: Meadowdale vs. Arlington, Marysville-Getchell, Kamiak; Sept. 26 (2.6 miles at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo)

Boys team scores:

Arlington 26 Kamiak 41 Meadowdale 79 Marysville-Getchell 96

Girls team scores:

Arlington 29 Marysville-Getchell 56 Kamiak 74 Meadowdale 77

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorewood, Kamiak; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park

— By Doug Petrowski