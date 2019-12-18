Mavs sports roundup: Win for girls basketball, split for wrestling, loss for boys swim

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls basketball team took advantage of a Snohomish Panthers’ squad struggling to find themselves early in the season.

The Mavericks slipped past the Panthers 47-41 in a Wesco League game played Tuesday at Meadowdale High School.

The victory was the third in a row for Meadowdale and gets their Wesco League schedule started with a win. Meanwhile, Snohomish is 1-5 after going to the 3A State tournament last year at the Tacoma Dome.

In other Meadowdale sports on Tuesday, the Maverick wrestlers split a pair of dual meet matches on Tuesday, blasting the Bothell Cougars 72-3 but falling to the Woodinville Falcons 45-36.

At the Shoreline Pool, the Mavs’ boys swim team lost to the undefeated Shorewood Thunderbirds, 145-25.

Prep Girls Basketball: Snohomish at Meadowdale, Dec. 17

Meadowdale 47 – Snohomish 41

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1 overall; Snohomish 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle

Prep Boys Wrestling: Meadowdale vs. Woodinville, Bothell; Dec. 17

Woodinville 45 – Meadowdale 36

Meadowdale 72 – Bothell 3

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall; Woodinville 0-0 in 2A/3A/4A KingCo Conference 2-1 overall; Bothell 0-1 in 2A/3A/4A KingCo Conference, 0-4 overall

Meadowdale next match: at the Lynnwood Classic; Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Swim: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Dec. 17

Shorewood 145 – Meadowdale 25

Records: Meadowdale 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 0-3-0 overall; Shorewood 3-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 3-0-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 9; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics in Mill Creek