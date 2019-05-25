Mavs state tournament results: Softball, girls tennis doubles advance to Saturday matchups

The Meadowdale Mavericks, looking for yet another state softball trophy, had an up-and-down first day at this year’s WIAA 3A State Softball Tournament being played at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

The Mavs grabbed two wins over tourney opponents on Friday, but also suffered a tough 1-0 loss to the Bonney Lake Panthers. The loss eliminates Meadowdale from the possibility of contending for a state title; the Mavs still have a chance to earn the 3rd place trophy, but will need to win three straight games Saturday to do so.

Meadowdale won the 3A state softball championship in 2016 and has finished third in the state tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015.

The two victories Meadowdale picked up on Friday were over Holy Names 4-1 and Bellevue 8-0. The Mavs begin tourney play Saturday morning with a loser-out game against the Stadium Tigers at 9 a.m.

To view the entire WIAA 3A State Softball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1834.

In other Meadowdale state championship results from Friday, the doubles team of Isabel Reonal and Kelsey Cummins is still alive in the WIAA 3A State Girls Tennis Double Tournament taking place in Kennewick.

Reonal and Cummins fell to their first opponents of the tourney, Amber Edmonds and Crystal Xu of Lakeside, in straight sets 6-0, 6-0, but rebounded to defeat Sammie Maher and Kennedi Rehn of Mt. Spokane 6-2, 6-3 in a tournament loser-out match.

The Meadowdale pair will next face Somer Mayer and Lena Janson of Peninsula in another loser-out contest on Saturday morning, May 25.

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at WIAA 3A State Softball Tournament, May 24

Meadowdale 4 – Holy Names 1 (round-of-16 game)

Bonney Lake 1 – Meadowdale 0 (quarterfinal game)

Meadowdale 8 – Bellevue 0 (loser-out game)

Records: Meadowdale 21-5 overall; Holy Names 13-11 overall; Bonney Lake 22-3 overall; Bellevue 21-7 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Stadium; Saturday, May 25; 9 a.m. at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey (WIAA 3A State Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Tennis: Meadowdale at WIAA 3A State Tennis Championships, May 24

3A Girls Doubles competition:

— Amber Edmonds / Crystal Xu (Lakeside) defeated Isabel Reonal / Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-0

— Isabel Reonal / Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Sammie Maher / Kennedi Rehn (Mt. Spokane) 6-2, 6-3

(To view the entire WIAA 3A State Girls Doubles Tournament bracket, clickhttp://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1850).

— By Doug Petrowski