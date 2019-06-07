May 2019 Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month

Edmonds Heights K-12
Luke Brisse
Mother’s Name: Pam Brisse
Father’s Name: Frank Brisse
GPA: 3.7
Clubs & Activities: FRC Robotics, FTC mentor
Current Employment: Edmonds Arts Festival staff
Educational Goals: To attend University of Hawaii, Manoa
Career Goals: Mechanical Engineering
Kiera Craig
Mother’s Name: Stacy Carroll
Clubs & Activities: Musical theater
Current Employment: Mod Pizza
Educational Goals: Continue and Shoreline Community College
Career Goals: To become an ultrasound technician.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Ingrid Fosberg
Mother’s Name: Kirstin Fosberg
Father’s Name: John Fosberg
GPA: 4.00
Clubs & Activities: I am a Writing Center tutor and co-president, Link Crew leader, Connect and Affect Club (hospital patient care packages) member.
Athletics: I have participated in soccer and basketball for four years at Edmonds-Woodway High School. We placed sixth in state my freshman year on the basketball team, and this year as a co-captain we placed in the top eight. In my two years on the varsity soccer team, I have placed in the top eight twice as well.
Honors: I am a full International Baccalaureate diploma candidate and have been a member of the National Honor Society for three years.
Awards: STEM Student of the Month October, 2018; All-WESCO Honorable Mention soccer 2017 and 2018; All-WESCO Second Team basketball 2018; ESD Scholar-Athlete Award 2019.
Community Service: Special Olympics Unified Soccer; Connect and Affect Club (cards/blankets for hospital patients).
Significant School Project: Both this year and last, I have been part of a small group of soccer players who organize a boys vs. girls varsity soccer game in the spring, where all proceeds and donations benefit our district’s unified sports program. Unified sports allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. I was fortunate enough to play on the unified team as well in order to understand the importance of programs like these in schools, and consider it one of the most positive and rewarding experiences of my life.
Educational Goals: I will be attending the University of Washington in the fall.
Career Goals: Pursuing a career in bioengineering or global health has sparked my interest at this point, but I have so much to learn and experience before I truly decide what career path I want to take!
Fanuel Abraha
Mother’s Name: Mebrat Abay
GPA: 3.4
Clubs & Activities: Friends of Hudad Ethiopian Club
Athletics: Member of the soccer team my junior year
Honors: I’m featured in the Education Foundation of The Washington Round Table’s Credential Essential Campaign Video about the success of the Edmonds School District in enrolling students in to education and training programs after high school. I’ve been an Edmonds School District Board Student Adviser.
Community Service: Edmonds School District Technology Internship Summer 2018, EWHS Library TA. I have been interviewed for a Seattle Times article about local high school work to increase post secondary enrollment. I tutor math for middle school students. I also volunteered for a high school soccer team to teach children the basics of playing soccer.
Significant School Project: I conducted interviews for a topic about child marriage for a college essay. I volunteered to clean up the Edmonds Community College campus.
I dance every year at my school’s multicultural assembly, celebrating my Ethiopian heritage. To raise money for a school in Africa, our club put on an Ethiopian luncheon for our staff on an early release day.
Current Employment: I work 43 hours per week at The Home Depot and Wendy’s Restaurant.
Educational Goals: To study Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and Architecture. I plan to complete my associates degree at EdCC (30 credits left) and then attend Washington State University, where I have been accepted.
Career Goals; I love art and computers. I plan to work in the field of Interactive Design or Architecture upon graduation.
Anything else we should know? In addition to attending community college full-time, I work full-time to support my family. I have been in this country for almost four years.
Lynnwood High School
Alana Williams
Mother’s Name: Ursula Watkins
Clubs & Activities: ASL Club, Orchestra
Athletics: Varsity Swim, Varsity Softball
Awards: Rotary Award
Current Employment: Nanny
Educational Goals: To start off at Edmonds Community College and then transfer to get a bachelor’s degree and eventually a master’s degree.
Career Goals: Music and education
Sam Ruiz
Mother’s Name: Denise Lentz
Father’s Name: Steve Ruiz
GPA: 3.4
ASB: ASB Activities Coordinator
Athletics: Varsity Tennis
Honors: Honor Roll
Community Service: Outdoor Education Camp Counselor
Educational Goals: Washington State University
Career Goals: A career in government and politics
Meadowdale High School
Kaitlyn Robinson
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Robinson
Father’s Name: Sean Robinson
GPA: 3.89
Clubs & Activities: Volleyball, tennis, ASB, FCA, Orchestra
ASB: Vice President and Junior Senator
Athletics: Volleyball and Tennis
Honors: AP Government and Politics, AP Psychology
Awards: May Athlete of the Month; Edmonds Rotary Junior Student of the Month.
Community Service: Annual VBS Volunteer, Edmonds United Methodist Toy Shop Volunteer; Weekly library volunteer; ASB; We Day (2018 and 2019); Various Service trips to Guatemala and Oregon.
Significant School Project: Staff Appreciation Week
Current Employment: Debbie Leraas Children’s Center
Educational Goals: My goal is to earn an undergraduate degree in international relations and affairs or political science and then attend graduate school or law school.
Career Goals: To work with nonprofits in foreign service or become a lawyer.
Clay Collisson
Mother’s Name: Karin Collisson
Father’s Name: Chris Collisson
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Hi-Q, National Honor Society, Guitar
ASB: ASB Activities Coordinator
Athletics: Soccer
Honors: AP Stats, AP Language and Composition, AP Calculus, AP European History
Awards: Athlete of the Month
Community Service: Over 300 Hours at Woodland Park Zoo. Over 100 Hours at Museum of Flight
Significant School Project: Maverick News
Current Employment: Museum of Flight
Future Educational Goals: To study biochemistry at Wesleyan University in Connecticut
Future Career Goals: To be a medical doctor
Mountlake Terrace High School
Reiden Chea
Mother’s Name: Ruth Chea
Father’s Name: Rato Chea
GPA: 4.00
Clubs & Activities: Technology Student Association Competitor 2015-2019; Technology Student Association Business and Leadership, FRC Robotics, National Honors Society, STEM Student Leadership, Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (Debut Level).
ASB: CO2019 representative 2018; CO2019 Secretary 2018-2019
Athletics: Alpine skiing
Honors: ASB Leadership Certificate 2019; STEM Student Leader of the Year 2018; TSA Gold Achievement Award 2018; TSA Honors Society Induction 2018; TSA Silver Achievement award 2017; Essentially Ellington finalist 2017; 2018 Awards: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, 2018
Community Service: Sunrise Senior Living of Lynnwood Activities Assistant, 2017 to 2019. Over the summers, I volunteered at the assisted living and memory care departments at Sunrise Senior Living. I helped residents put together jigsaw puzzles, jog their memory, keep physically active, and so forth. In the memory care wing, I helped care managers keep track of residents, and helped keep the residents company as their memories faded away.
Significant School Project: Project $10K for TSA. This project started in 2016 and aimed to raise at least $10,000 each year to help pay for student competition material costs and trip fee scholarships for students in need. The project involved intensive fundraising through the design, creation, and distribution of laser cut items at market type events as well as reaching out to rotaries and chambers of commerce for financial assistance.
Educational Goals: I will pursue a bachelor’s of science in Computer Science with the Data Science option at the UW-Seattle Allen school, and plan to graduate in three years. Two years after that, I hope to obtain a master’s degree in business administration.
Career Goals: Data Analyst or Software Engineer for a startup company or Microsoft, Facebook, the City of Seattle.
Matthew Hipolito
Mother’s Name: Daisy Hipolito
Father’s Name: Rodello Hipolito
GPA: 3.3
Clubs & Activities: Hawkeye, TEMPO, Jazz Ensemble
Honors: AP Euro (4), AP Chem (3), AP Stat, AP Calc (AB+BC/3), AP US History (4), AP Lang (5), AP Physics (4), AP Gov
Awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; AP + PLTW Certificate of Achievement; Essentially Ellington Honorable Mention Brass 2017; Essentially Ellington Outstanding Trombone Section 2018; Honorable Mention Newswriting JEA/NSPA 2015/2016/2017; Excellent Newswriting WJEA 2013; Honorable Mention Online News Package JEA/NSPA 2019; 2nd Place WSSEF 2019
Significant School Project: Essentially Ellington 2017 and 2018
Current Employment: Grocery
Future Educational Goals: B.A. Journalism, UW Seattle
Future Career Goals: To be a journalist
Anything else we should know? I’m an e-sports enthusiast
Scriber Lake High School
Ruth Berhane
Mother’s Name: Saba Tesfasalasie
Father’s Name: Berhane Haile
GPA: 2.5
Current Employment: Children Place
Future Educational Goals: Nursing School
Future Career Goals: Ultrasound Technician
Ben Walker
Mother’s Name: Mycca Walker
Father’s Name: Bobby Walker
GPA: 1.682
Clubs & Activities: Trail Mix
Community Service: Trail restoration/ park cleanup
Significant School Project: Trail mix
Voice Transition Program
Shane Zehrung
Mother’s Name: Darcy Zehrung
Father’s Name: Lance Zehrung
Significant School Project: Goodwill internship
Current Employment: Weekend custodian
Educational Goals: To learn more about police officers
Career Goals: To work at a pet store