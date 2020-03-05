Mayor: City closes senior center, signs emergency proclamation amid COVID-19 concerns

The City of Lynnwood has closed its senior center and temporarily suspended all senior activities in reaction to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

In an email message, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said the city has been “closely tracking the quickly evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus or COVID-19. We continue to follow the guidance of the Snohomish Health District and the Centers for Disease Control. We understand the important role that the City of Lynnwood plays in helping to keep our community members safe.”

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of Lynnwood as of Thursday morning, March 5, “we know that the situation is evolving,” the mayor said.

Smith also said that on Wednesday, March 4, she signed an Emergency Proclamation “due to the serious risk to public health that COVID-19 poses to our community. This emergency proclamation gives our city the ability to quickly respond to the rapidly changing situation and ensure the best possible outcomes for our community members and city employees,” she said.

While the Lynnwood Recreation Center will remain open, the center’s customer service team will work with customers who want to reschedule a reservation. You can reach them by calling 425-670-5732.

The mayor also reminded the community of the following health advice:

Remain vigilant with personal hygiene and preparedness:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently

Avoid touching your face (mouth, nose, eyes)

Stay home when sick until the illness is resolved

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue and washing hands thereafter

Stay away from others who are ill

Social distancing:

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, please take care of yourself, your family, your coworkers and seek medical attention. You will want to call your health care provider in advance and follow their guidance.

“Health officials are recommending avoiding non-essential gatherings of many people,” the mayor said. “We are seeing many events being canceled or rescheduled. We are encouraging our city employees to work remotely when possible and we encourage other employers to do the same.”

The mayor noted that many services can be provided over the phone or online. “At the city, we are happy to help serve you without requiring you to come to a city facility if you are feeling unwell,” she said.

Smith also said the city is increasing the cleaning and sanitation of shared and public spaces in City of Lynnwood facilities such as door handles, customer service desks and bathrooms.

The mayor also offered the following online resources to find accurate and timely information regarding COVID-19.

“We are also staying in close contact with our partners at the Edmonds School District, Edmonds Community College, the Lynnwood Library, the Convention Center, and several others. We will keep you informed throughout this rapidly evolving situation,” the mayor said.