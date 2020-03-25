Mayor encourages Lynnwood residents to follow Gov. Inslee’s order, stay home

In response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Monday night ordering Washington residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith has encouraged community members to follow the order.

Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” requires every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity. It bans all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes and closes all non-essential businesses.

In her response, Smith explained what the order means for Lynnwood residents, and added that community members will see few changes in their regular liberties.

“You won’t need any special certifications or notes to leave your house,” she said. “But we are asking that you please take this order seriously and do what you can to minimize your time outside of your home.”

Smith also encouraged residents to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by staying home. However, she said residents are still allowed to:

Go outside for a walk or bike ride (but be sure to keep your distance from others!)

Go to the grocery store, pharmacy, and gas station.

Go to work if your profession is listed on the Governor’s Critical Infrastructure Workers list or you can work from home.

Seek medical care.

Get take-out from your favorite Lynnwood restaurant.

Keep in touch with family and friends through calls, emails, text, video chat, and letters.

The Governor has provided a List of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers to help state, local, tribal and industry partners as they work to protect communities, while ensuring that critical public health and safety continue.

“Lynnwood, I know we can do this,” Smith said. “This is a stressful time, but we’re all in this together. I encourage you to practice self-care, in whatever form that works best for you.

Though the restrictions might be stressful for some, Smith said it was important to look out for each other. She also encouraged community members to practice self-care, in whatever form that works best for them.

“Whether it’s meditation, prayer, a nice long walk, phoning or messaging a friend, or cooking, do something for yourself and for your mental well-being,” Smith said. “Check in on those that may be feeling isolated, those that need a little extra support. We have an amazing community, and we will get through this together.”

–By Cody Sexton