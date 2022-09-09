Mayor Frizzell awarded Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was recently awarded an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Those who earn the advanced certificate have continued to strive for excellence by taking online training courses, attending conferences, serving their community and further developing leadership skills.

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said AWC CEO Deanna Dawson. “Through our Advanced CML program we are providing our elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships and work to build more equitable communities.”

To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Mayor Frizzell completed more than 60 hours of training and demonstrated local community service.

“AWC is such an incredible resource available to all elected leaders in Washington state,” said Frizzell. “They provide high quality and relevant trainings and resources which in turn help me, and other elected officials, learn how to better serve our communities.”