Mayor Frizzell opens office Wednesday afternoons for community engagement meetings

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell is opening her office to community engagement meetings on Wednesday afternoons to residents who want to share their thoughts, ideas or concerns.

“These past two years we’ve missed out on so many opportunities to connect and interact with one another,” Frizzell said. “Now that we’ve re-opened City Hall to the public, I want to warmly welcome you back.”

Appointments are available starting at 4 p.m. every Wednesday. You can schedule an appointment on the city’s website, by emailing Leah Jensen or by calling (425) 670-5001.