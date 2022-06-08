Mayor Frizzell to speak at Lynnwood Chamber meeting June 15

Lynnwood Mayor Mayor Christine Frizzell will be speaking on business support and engagement at the Wednesday, June 15 luncheon meeting of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. You can learn more and register here.