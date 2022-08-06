Mayor selects Julie Moore as Lynnwood’s new assistant city administrator

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell has selected Julie Moore to serve as Lynnwood’s next assistant city administrator. This position assists the mayor in the overall management of the city, supporting internal and external operations, and implementing city policies, programs and procedures.

“Julie Moore is a dedicated and trusted member of our city’s executive team,” Frizzell said. “I am excited by her passion for the City of Lynnwood, the professional expertise she continually exhibits through her work in outreach and communications and her ability to connect and engage with city directors, staff, community agencies as with community members. Julie is a strategic thinker, a problem solver and great collaborator — she is going to play a crucial role on our city’s leadership team as we move Lynnwood forward.”

Moore has worked for the City of Lynnwood for nearly 15 years. She was hired into the Office of Neighborhoods & Community Affairs in 2008 and worked on community-building through outreach programing and engagement. In 2015, under former Mayor Nicola Smith, Moore was brought to the executive office to serve as the city’s manager of communications and public affairs.

Moore grew up locally and is a graduate of Meadowdale High School. She went to college at Western Washington University, where she earned a degree in cultural anthropology. After graduating, she spent a few years in Tucson, Arizona, but ultimately ended back up in the Pacific Northwest and joined the City of Lynnwood upon her return. Moore and her husband live locally with their two sons, London (11) and Valentine (4). Moore is currently working towards her master’s degree in management and leadership.

Moore will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Art Ceniza, who served as Lynnwood’s assistant city administrator for the last 12 years.