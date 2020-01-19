Mayor Smith among three new Community Transit board members

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith was among three newly-elected members of the Community Transit Board of Directors. Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill and Snohomish County Council Chair Nate Nehring were also elected.

At its Jan. 13 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council voted to appoint Smith and the other members to a two-year term on the board. The new members were confirmed Jan. 16. All jurisdictions within the transit agency’s service district meet every two years to choose nine board representatives.

“Lynnwood is the hub of South Snohomish County,” Smith said. “Community Transit has been a terrific partner in working with our city as we plan for light rail, and I hope to strengthen the bond by serving on Community Transit’s Board of Directors.”

Sound Transit’s Link light rail will reach Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace in 2024. Community Transit is engaged in a “Vision 2024” effort to expand and realign its bus service to integrate with the light rail system by that time.

New members

The Community Transit board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units.

The new board members were selected by a vote of their elected official peers. Besides the three new members, those who were re-elected to the board include Arlington City Councilmember Jan Schuette, Lake Stevens City Councilmember Kim Daughtry, Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, Mill Creek Councilmember Mike Todd and Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley. Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright was also chosen to return to the board to serve as the second representative from the Snohomish County Council. Lance Norton was selected to continue serving as a non-voting Labor Representative to the board.

Board alternates were chosen yesterday as well. Brier Councilmember Mike Gallagher, Bothell Councilmember James McNeal, Mukilteo Councilmember Joe Marine, and Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan will serve as board alternates for the next two years. The City of Edmonds was also selected as an alternate; if it chooses to fill this role the representative will be named at a later date.

The new board will elect officers at its first meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6.