Mayor Smith’s Community Moments: Celebrating education and partnership opportunities as school begins

1 of 5

Now that school is back in session I want to wish all of our students a happy and successful year to come! As a former educator, I believe that quality, well-rounded education for our students is the key to a balanced and healthy community.

Our city partners with local educators in many ways, and those partnerships not only bring value to our students, but also to our community as a whole. I’d like to share with you some of the ways that we are partnering and supporting our local youth.

At the elementary school level, we enjoy hosting students for tours at City Hall, and our Lynnwood police officers – K-9’s included – love visiting local classrooms!

Our stormwater team in the Public Works Department has been doing some phenomenal educational programming on the life cycle of salmon and the importance of clean water. We’ve hosted several classes at our fish hatchery located on Hall Lake and we were able to provide Lynndale Elementary with a fish task and the equipment necessary to raise salmon, right in their school. Through these effort, last year we released 20,000 coho salmon. This year, we’re looking to expand this program and offer fish tanks to Meadowdale and Beverly Elementary schools.

I’m very excited to announce that this year, in partnership with Edmonds School District, I’m offering the Lynnwood Mayor’s Challenge! This challenge will be open to students of all ages in the Edmonds School District and will coincide with the District’s STEM Expo. We’re asking students to use STEM principles (science, technology, engineering and math) to explore and propose solutions to challenges we face in our community. These students can work independently, as part of a small group, or as a whole class. Students will have the opportunity to work alongside our city staff to develop proposals and find creative solutions. More details will be released soon – so stay tuned!

Students of Lynndale and Lynnwood elementary schools are no doubt enjoying their new and updated classrooms and learning spaces. Our City works closely with the Edmonds School District throughout the building process to ensure our new schools are built safely and expediently.

At the middle and high school levels, we offer great opportunities for volunteering through our Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department such as aquatics volunteers and junior camp counselors. Our Police Department also offers the Explorers Post 911 volunteer opportunity for teens that might be interested in the criminal justice field. We offer safe and fun opportunities such as NightWaves teen night at our Recreation Center and our Thursday night Teen Open Gym at Cedar Valley.

Just a few months ago, we had the wonderful opportunity to send 23 students to Japan for a cultural exchange. We’ve been working closely with Lynnwood High School and our Sister City Association on a pen-pal program between Damyang High and Lynnwood High schools and we’re preparing to receive our first visit of students from Damyang. Our Police Department recently reinstated our School Resource Officer program and now Officer Jake Hubby is our dedicated Resource Officer located at Meadowdale High.

We greatly value our strong partnership with the Edmonds School District, the Foundation for Edmonds School District and Edmonds Community College. When we all work together, supporting learning and development, we all succeed!

Best of luck students – have a great school year!

Sincerely,

Mayor Nicola Smith