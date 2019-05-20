Mayor to deliver State of the City Address June 13

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith is inviting community members to attend the 2019 State of the City Address.

The mayor’s speech will focus on recent city accomplishments, what the current state of the city is, and how city staff are planning for the future.

The event will include a presentation from students who recently participated in the Mayor’s Challenge during the recent STEM Expo.

The event is free to the public and scheduled for Thursday, June 13 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For more information and to view previous addresses, visit the State of the City page on the City of Lynnwood website here.