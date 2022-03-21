Meadowdale 5th graders win state feeder tourney championship

The fifth-grade boys basketball feeder program team from Meadowdale won the championship during last weekend’s state tournament in Spokane.

The Meadowdale fifth graders went 5-0 in the tournament, defeating the Liberty Lake Lightning to earn the title.

Meadowdale also sent its sixth- through eighth-grade teams to the state tourney. The eighth-grade team went 3-1 for the weekend while the sixth- and seventh-grade teams finished with 2-2 records.