Meadowdale basketball boys feeder program tryouts Oct. 13, 15

Tryouts for the Meadowdale basketball boys feeder program are set for Sunday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The feeder program is designed to give young players who will be attending Meadowdale High the opportunity to play and develop together through the program’s system. It includes 5th, 6th,7th and 8th grade teams, drawing players who live within the Meadowdale High boundaries.

Teams will compete in the AAU-sanctioned Wesco Youth basketball league, which includes several teams in north King, Snohomish and Skagit counties.

Feeder tryouts will happen over two days beginning Sunday, Oct. 13 at Meadowdale High School and the second tryout on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Meadowdale Middle School.

Tryout 1: Sunday, Oct. 13 at Meadowdale High School

5th and 7th grade 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Meeting for parents of all grades will follow from 1-1:15 p.m.

6th and 8th grade 1:30-3 p.m.

Tryout 2: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Meadowdale Middle School

5th and 7th grade 6-7:30 p.m.

6th and 8th grade 7:30-9 p.m.

You can find more detailed information and pre-register your child here.