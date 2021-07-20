Meadowdale Beach Park estuary restoration progress: July 19 Posted: July 19, 2021 3 Photographer Sam Spencer is providing periodic photo updates on the Meadowdale Beach Park estuary restoration project that began in June. Here, Spencer notes that Lund’s Gulch Creek has been successfully diverted and the hillside appears to be 50% stabilized. The restoration project will remove 128 linear feet of railroad embankment that serves as shoreline armoring and replace a 6-foot-wide culvert running under the BNSF railroad tracks to restore habitat for salmon that spawn in Lund’s Gulch Creek. Read more in our earlier story here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.