Meadowdale boys, College Place girls win titles at Edmonds District Championship middle school cross country race

Posted: October 20, 2023

The Edmonds District Championship middle school cross country race was held Thursday at College Place Middle School in Lynnwood; the team from Meadowdale Middle School took first place in the boys race, while College Place Middle School won the girls race.

Taking first place in their respective races were Mathew Seyum of Meadowdale Middle School and Taylor Graschae of College Place Middle School.

Meadowdale Middle School boys won the team competition and pose with the first-place trophy. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Runners sprint to the finish of the Edmonds District Championship middle school cross country race on Thursday.
Mathew Seyum of Meadowdale Middle School was first to finish in the boys race.
The top 10 finishers in the girls race (L-R) were Taylor Graschae (College Place MS), Olivia Jones (CP), River Zanis (Meadowdale MS), Brooklyn Maxey (CP), Amara Leckie (CP), Kayla French (CP), Evelyn Hall (MM), Mia Sledge (Brier Terrace MS), Lexi Tamayo (Alderwood MS) and Abby Tracy (CP).
Top 10 finishers in the boys race (L-R) were Mathew Seyum (Meadowdale MS), Evan Kimmit (Alderwood MS), Miller Harrison (College Place MS), Thomas Brennan (MM), Steel Etnier (MM), Brandon Miller (AM), Smith Connor (CP), Wallace Robert (CP), Adam Calkins (AM) and Paul Hieks (Brier Terrace).
The College Place Middle School girls pose with the first-place trophy.

