Meadowdale feeder teams place in Wesco basketball championships

Boys basketball feeder program teams from Meadowdale were among the top finishers in the Wesco playoffs last weekend.

Meadowdale’s boys basketball feeder program fielded four teams — fifth through eighth graders — in the Wesco tournament. The fifth and sixth grade teams each finished in second place overall.

Meadowdale fifth graders, from left: Front row – Maddox Butler, Kapono Kaalekahi. Middle row –
Nate Alseth, Makoa Kamake’eaina, Cooper Remnington, Tate Greene, Miles McGrath. Back row –
Coach JR Greene,, Taylor Incrocci, Nash Echelbarger, Landon Bristol, Carson Bishop,
Coach Henry Kaalekahi.
Meadowdale sixth graders, from left: Back row – Coach Mario Motley, Taylor Brown, Danny Alemu, Hasaan Motley, Greyson Blanco, Oliver Shaw-Jones, Adam Desta. Front row – Parker Elliot, Cole Marti, Saint Pillsbury. Not pictured: Coach Julian Williams, Shayaan Shah
Meadowdale seventh graders, from left: Assistant coach Michael Lee, Malachi Young, Jack Nichols, Travis Gardner, Barack Jaiteh, Jackson Incrocci, Jack Baker, Nolan Lee, Zekiah Gamble, Coltan D’Angelo, Jackson Greene, Coach Antwoine Gamble. Not pictured: Malcolm Smith
Meadowdale eighth graders, from left: Front row – Ameer Abdalla, Shan Shah, Jackson Wells, Cooper Garton. Back row – Ben Webster, Abram Aguanta, Ethan Gibeault, Noah Million, Khalil Botley, Henry Kaalekahi V. Not pictured: Coaches Shamar Botley and Louis Garton

