Meadowdale feeder teams place in Wesco basketball championships

Boys basketball feeder program teams from Meadowdale were among the top finishers in the Wesco playoffs last weekend.
Meadowdale’s boys basketball feeder program fielded four teams — fifth through eighth graders — in the Wesco tournament. The fifth and sixth grade teams each finished in second place overall.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.