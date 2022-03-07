Meadowdale girls basketball feeder team wins North Puget Sound Division championship

The sixth-grade feeder team for Meadowdale High School won the championship in the Eastside Travel League’s North Puget Sound Division tournament over the weekend.

The 4th-seeded Meadowdale team pulled off an upset victory over 1st-seeded Mountlake Terrace in the semifinals, winning 27-22. Meadowdale then faced Glacier Peak in the championship game, defeating a team they had lost to three times throughout the season by a score of 33-29. The coach is David Johns and team members are:

Abby Bernards

Aidan Fitzgerald

Brooke Lucas

Charlotte Finnell

Hannah Keeney

Joie Meyer

Kyla Johns

Lexi Tamayo

Mara Keller

Samantha Martens

The girls State Middle School Championships start this Friday in Spokane, where Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway will be sending teams in multiple grade levels.