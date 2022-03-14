Meadowdale girls youth feeder team places fifth in state middle school championships

Posted: March 14, 2022 40
Meadowdale’s sixth grade girls team

Meadowdale’s sixth grade feeder team went 3-1 and placed fifth in state during the Washington Middle School Girls State Championship in Spokane last weekend.

You can see all results and brackets here.

