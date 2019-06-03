Meadowdale High, EdCC soccer player Julio Abad signs with Long Island University

Former Meadowdale High School soccer player Julio Abad, who spent two years playing for Edmonds Community College, has signed his letter of intent to play for Long Island University.

According to Edmonds CC mens soccer coach Ozzy Erkut, Abad — who served as team captain — was just awarded Athlete of the Year at Edmonds CC. He is currently training with the Sounders FV U-23 Men’s Team.

“He is a great leader with a great heart to the community,” Erkut said. “One week you see him at Starfire Soccer Complex officiating games, another week helping local organizations with soccer camps.”

Abad graduated from Meadowdale in 2016.