Meadowdale High School Key Club’s Goodwill Fill the Truck event canceled for Sept. 3

The Goodwill Fill the Truck event scheduled for Sept. 3 at Meadowdale High School has been canceled.
The event, a benefit for the high school’s Key Club, has been rescheduled for Nov. 26.
The Goodwill Fill the Truck event scheduled for Sept. 3 at Meadowdale High School has been canceled.
The event, a benefit for the high school’s Key Club, has been rescheduled for Nov. 26.
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.