Meadowdale High senior awarded AAUW scholarship

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Edmonds SnoKing Branch has awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Jihan Ali, a Running Start senior at Meadowdale High School and Everett Community College and a first-generation student from Syria.

The scholarship is given to a female student graduating from an Edmonds School District high school in 2021 and studying in a STEM field (science, technology, engineering or math).

The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch said it selected Ali from an amazing field of high school seniors. She excels in academics and volunteer work. She has been described as someone who treats everyone as a friend. Her plans include becoming a pediatrician in order to improve the lives of underrepresented minority children.

The Foundation for the Advancement of Education and Economic Equity (Foundation A3E) was established by the generous contributions from AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch in 2018. Foundation A3E is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)(3). Several AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Board members sit on the Foundation A3E Board. Foundation A3E raises funds for scholarships for Edmonds School District high school students and for students at Edmonds College.