Meadowdale High, SPU gymnast to be inducted into Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame

Meadowdale High School alumnus Deni Boswell Maxwell is among those named to the 2018 Induction Class for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

Maxwell is a 1994 Meadowdale High graduate. While attending MHS, she trained and competed in gymnastics at the Falcon Gymnastics Club and as a senior, qualified for the Girls Junior Olympic National Championships. She was recruited by the legendary Seattle Pacific University gymnastics coach Laurel Tindell and, while at SPU, she became a three-time national champion. As a senior, she was National Champion in All-Around and All-American in vault, uneven bars, floor and beam. She is now an assistant women’s gymnastics coach at SPU.

Other Hall of Fame athlete inductees for 2018 include:

Tracy Osborn Nelson, an outstanding soccer player at Cascade High and the University of Portland during the late 1980s and early 1990s. She was also a member of the U.S. Youth National Soccer Team during 1990-1992. In 1999, she was a member of the U.S. Amateur National Champion Team. From 2002-2010, she was women’s soccer coach at Clackamas Community College. Her teams were NWAC champions three times and she was NWAC Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005, and 2007.

Richie Chambers, an outstanding multi-sport athlete at Lake Stevens High and later at the University of Washington, where he was a three-year starting outside linebacker on the Husky football team. At Lake Stevens he was an All-Wesco running back and defender, a state champion in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, and a state champion in wrestling. In football at the U.W., he played in three bowl games including the 1991 Rose Bowl.

Karen Church, a 1985 Stanwood High graduate who was a state champion in track and three-year letter winner in basketball. She twice won the state 400m and as a senior, also the 200m. She then attended University of Oregon on a track scholarship, where she competed in the 100, 200, 400 meters & 4 X 100m relay. In 1987, she placed 4th in the 400m in the NCAA Junior Nationals and trained and raced in the 800m for Nike and Reebok during 1986-2000.

Janet Kusler, a 30-year Snohomish business owner and pharmacist, who was on Snohomish High’s first year of girls’ basketball as a senior. She led the team in scoring and rebounding and still holds the single game rebounding record at 25. At Washington State University, she was a four-year starter and finished there as the school’s career leader in points and rebounds. Her post college career involved playing with the AAU SeaBaskets in the early ’80s and one year while she was on the team, they won an AAU national championship.

The coach being inducted is Charles ‘Tuck’ Gionet, who began teaching at Snohomish Junior High in 1983 and later became a noted civics teacher at Snohomish High. In 1988 he began his career at Snohomish High as its track and field coach. He is well known for his success in track and field coaching. His teams won state titles in 2001 and 2002 and he is in the Washington State Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 1989, he started the Larry Eason Track and Field Invitational in honor of long-time Snohomish track and field coach Larry Eason.

The team being inducted is Cascade High 1991 State Champion Football Team, which is the last 3A/4A Snohomish County school to win a state championship in football. The Bruins, coached by Hall of Fame coach Terry Ennis, were 8-1 during the regular season, losing only to defending 2A champion Tumwater. In postseason play, they defeated Kent Meridian, Wilson, Shadle Park and then Puyallup 14-7 in KingBowl XV. Four Bruins went on to play college football including Jerry Jensen, who also played two years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and who is now the head football coach at Archbishop Murphy.

The Sports Contributor being inducted is Warren Larsen, who began officiating baseball and softball in 1950 and before he was finished, he had officiated for 58 years. In addition to baseball and softball, he officiated football, basketball and wrestling. He also officiated at the collegiate level in baseball and football. His stature as an outstanding official was well known earning him assignments to work many playoff and all-star games, as well as district, regional, state and national tournaments.

The Sports Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by the public and the 30-member Sports Hall of Fame Committee.

The 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored at the 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Sept. 19 at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel of the Winds Arena. Individual tickets are $65 and $600 for a table of 10 people. Online tickets are on sale now. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/SportsHallofFameBanquet

For more information on the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, visit www.snohomish.org/sports/sports-hall-of-fameor call Snohomish County Sports Commission at 425-348-5802 ext. 102.